Brian Rodriguez Injury: Pictured in training

Rodriguez (strain) took part in ball drills with the team Thursday, according to pictures posted by the club.

Rodriguez was excluded from the first quarter-finals leg versus Pumas apparently as a precaution to avoid a serious injury after he dealt with some discomfort. However, he seems to have benefited from the extra rest, so he should be an option for significant playing time in the return match. His comeback may push Kevin Alvarez either to a defensive role or to the bench, while attackers Isaias Violante and Patricio Salas could also see their participation reduced in attacking spots. In any case, Rodriguez's presence is a massive boost considering that his six goals are a team-high count in 17 Clausura appearances, and he's averaging 2.5 shots (0.9 on goal) per game.