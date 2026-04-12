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Brian Rodriguez News: Another productive outing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Rodriguez registered five shots (two on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Cruz Azul.

Rodriguez led the home side in shots, crosses and chances created, and only lacked better aim to make the score sheet during the draw. He was surprisingly rested in the midweek CONCACAF clash against Nashville, but he has been the squad's most consistent source of attacking numbers in league play and should be selected on the left wing in the decisive rounds of both domestic and continental tournaments. He remains the top scorer on the team with three goals across 14 Clausura appearances.

Brian Rodriguez
América
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