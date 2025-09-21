Rodriguez subbed on for Israel Reyes in the 79th minute and stood out for a dribbling play and subsequent pass that led to the first away goal in the 82nd minute of the draw. The winger achieved his third assist in the current Liga MX season, becoming the lone top contributor on the squad in that stat. He appeared as a substitute in each of the last two games with Allan Saint-Maximin starting on the left flank, although the two have played together for stretches, and it may be a matter of time before coach Andre Jardine redeploys Rodriguez to a new position to provide as much offensive power as possible on the field.