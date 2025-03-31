Brian Rodriguez News: Bags brace in Saturday's win

Rodriguez scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 win over Tigres UANL.

Rodriguez scored a pair of goals in the first half of Saturday's match, his first two goals since he scored a brace versus Juarez on Feb. 1. He opened up the scoring with a strike in the 32nd minute assisted by Alvaro Fidalgo, then doubled the lead just before halftime with a penalty. He finished the match with three shots and two crosses before he was subbed off in the 75th minute for Rodrigo Aguirre.