Brian Rodriguez News: Bags brace in Saturday's win
Rodriguez scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 win over Tigres UANL.
Rodriguez scored a pair of goals in the first half of Saturday's match, his first two goals since he scored a brace versus Juarez on Feb. 1. He opened up the scoring with a strike in the 32nd minute assisted by Alvaro Fidalgo, then doubled the lead just before halftime with a penalty. He finished the match with three shots and two crosses before he was subbed off in the 75th minute for Rodrigo Aguirre.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now