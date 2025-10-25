Rodriguez had already come close with a free kick that hit the crossbar, and his next set-piece chance was a stunning strike into the top corner to level the scoring in the 89th minute of the draw. He also assisted Kevin Alvarez with a low pass in the ninth minute, completing another excellent performance on the left flank. After scoring in each of the last four league games, Rodriguez is firmly established as the squad's best offensive contributor and should remain a first-choice option going forward.