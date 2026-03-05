Brian Rodriguez News: Limited minutes due to fatigue

Rodriguez played seven minutes as a substitute in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to FC Juarez because he "wasn't at 100 percent. He felt more tired than usual, and a slight discomfort as well", manager Andre Jardine said, per Leon Lecanda of ESPN.

Rodriguez was expected to play more time midweek, but apparently the coaching staff didn't want to take risks even when the team was down on the scoreboard. He previously scored his second goal of the season and had been one of the squad's most active attackers. Jose Raul Zuniga was deployed on the left wing against Bravos but may return to the bench as soon as Rodriguez is ready to start.