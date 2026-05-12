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Brian Rodriguez News: Logs assist in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Rodriguez (strain) made an assist, had four off target shots, created three chances and sent in six crosses (two accurate) during Sunday's 3-3 draw against Pumas.

Rodriguez returned after missing the previous match due to an injury and was active as usual up front, both finishing plays and create for teammates, which included an assist for Alejandro Zendejas' equalizer during the second frame. This was a career season for the forward, who scored in double digits for the first time, with 13 goals over 37 appearances, while also providing seven assists.

Brian Rodriguez
América
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