Brian Rodriguez News: Logs consolation goal
Rodriguez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 defeat against Tigres UANL. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.
In a disastrous loss, Rodriguez provided America the team's lone bright spot for what was his second goal across his five appearances this past month. He has nine goals and five assists (14 G/A) on 20 shots on goal, 48 chances created and 32 accurate crosses this season.
