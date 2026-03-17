Brian Rodriguez News: Misses penalty, assists

Rodriguez assisted once to go with five shots (three on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 win over Mazatlán.

Rodriguez missed a penalty in the early stages of the match, but he still found a way to crack the scoresheet after setting up one of the team's two goals. The speedy winger has two goals and one assist in his past three starts in league play, and he should remain a key player for America in a depleted frontline.