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Brian Rodriguez News: Nets brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2026 at 6:13am

Rodriguez scored two goals to go with four shots (four on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Toluca.

Rodriguez opened the scoring in the 44th minute with a long-range strike and doubled the lead just six minutes later, again from distance. In addition to his goals, he made clearance and a tackle. This marked his first goal contribution in over a month, bringing his total to seven goal contributions in the Clausura campaign so far.

Brian Rodriguez
América
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