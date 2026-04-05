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Brian Rodriguez News: Offensive impact against Santos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Rodriguez registered two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Santos.

Rodriguez played well on the left wing, leading his side in playmaking duties during the draw. He has been one of the Eagles' most consistent offensive performers, with his total of five goals or assists and his averages of 2.2 chances created and 1.6 successful dribbles per contest ranking first on the squad. Even after losing set pieces since the arrival of winter signing Raphael Veiga, Rodriguez remains one of the best contributors of crosses and scoring chances in the league.

Brian Rodriguez
América
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