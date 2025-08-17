Rodriguez completed the pass that led to Erick Sanchez's second goal on a counterattack in the 58th minute of the weekend matchup. The forward had a solid overall output on the left wing, with the decisive contribution adding to his totals of two goals and two assists in five league games. He also scored once and assisted twice across three Leagues Cup contests, making him the team's most consistent attacker at the moment. That said, the signing of Allan Saint-Maximin from Al-Ahli could put pressure on Rodriguez starting next week and force him to maintain his performance to avoid losing his place in the lineup.