Brian Rodriguez News: Scores in win

Rodriguez scored a goal off four shots (one on target), created four chances and sent in three inaccurate crosses during Saturday's 2-1 win over Queretaro.

Rodriguez had a man-of-the-match performance here as he opened the scoring for America with an amazing goal in the 21st minute, initiated the play that led to the game-winner and was involved in many other dangerous plays throughout the contest. That's now back-to-back starts with a goal for the forward, who scored 10 times and assisted five over 29 appearances this season, the first one where he reached double-digit goals in league matches.