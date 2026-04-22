Brian Rodriguez News: Scores opener in win

Rodriguez scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-2 win against Leon.

Rodriguez stood out for an impressive solo play with which he got past the opposing full-back and found the net after three minutes of play in Tuesday's clash. He also took a team-high three shots, registering more than two attempts for the third time in a row in league action. The winger has now scored three goals over his last two starts and is leading the squad with a total of six goals in the current Liga MX campaign. He should remain one of the Eagles' most valuable attacking assets, especially if he continues to take on a greater role in the absence of a nominal center-forward.