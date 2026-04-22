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Brian Rodriguez News: Scores opener in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Rodriguez scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-2 win against Leon.

Rodriguez stood out for an impressive solo play with which he got past the opposing full-back and found the net after three minutes of play in Tuesday's clash. He also took a team-high three shots, registering more than two attempts for the third time in a row in league action. The winger has now scored three goals over his last two starts and is leading the squad with a total of six goals in the current Liga MX campaign. He should remain one of the Eagles' most valuable attacking assets, especially if he continues to take on a greater role in the absence of a nominal center-forward.

Brian Rodriguez
América
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