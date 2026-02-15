Brian Rodriguez News: Seven crosses in loss

Rodriguez recorded seven crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Guadalajara. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 35th minute.

Rodriguez recorded seven crosses in Saturday's loss, his most since Nov. 2, but he failed to record a single accurate cross. He added two corners and one chance created on the attack. Saturday's match also marked just the third time this season where Rodriguez failed to record a shot in a match that he started, so it was a disappointing outing for the forward. He'll look to bounce back Friday at Puebla.