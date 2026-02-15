Brian Rodriguez headshot

Brian Rodriguez News: Seven crosses in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Rodriguez recorded seven crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Guadalajara. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 35th minute.

Rodriguez recorded seven crosses in Saturday's loss, his most since Nov. 2, but he failed to record a single accurate cross. He added two corners and one chance created on the attack. Saturday's match also marked just the third time this season where Rodriguez failed to record a shot in a match that he started, so it was a disappointing outing for the forward. He'll look to bounce back Friday at Puebla.

Brian Rodriguez
América
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brian Rodriguez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brian Rodriguez See More
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 9
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 9
Author Image
JD Bazzo
October 3, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 8
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 8
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
September 23, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 7
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 7
Author Image
JD Bazzo
September 16, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 6
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 6
Author Image
JD Bazzo
September 9, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 5
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 5
Author Image
JD Bazzo
September 1, 2020