Brian Rodriguez News: Starts Sunday
Rodriguez (strain) is in the starting XI for Sunday's derby against Pumas.
Rodriguez will return to his regular role on the left wing as expected following a one-game precautionary absence. The forward's presence is a massive boost for an Azulcrema side that has greatly benefited from his attacking skills throughout the campaign. He'll look to raise his Clausura counts of six goals and two assists in 17 matches played so far. Additionally, his inclusion will push Kevin Alvarez back to a defensive position.
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