Brian Rodriguez News: Unimpressive at Pumas
Rodriguez had two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Pumas UNAM.
Rodriguez logged four starts in March, and Saturday was the only time this month during which he failed to log any goals or assists. Still, he caps off the strong month with two goals and one assist on six on-target shots, 12 chances created and three accurate crosses.
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