Brian Schwake News: Career-high seven saves in win
Schwake made seven saves in Sunday's 3-2 win over LAFC.
Schwake made a career-high seven saves to help Nashville SC collect a statement win against a high-powered LAFC side. He's in the midst of a breakout season, with six clean sheets so far to see Nashville currently atop the Supporters Shield standings. He'll look to see out another win at home against New York City FC on Saturday.
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