Brian Schwake News: Four saves in fifth clean sheet

Schwake made four saves in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Philadelphia.

Schwake came up with some phenomenal stops on the way to his fifth clean sheet of the season. He did what was asked of him to help a less-than-full-strength Nashville side see out a draw to earn a big point on the road. Now he'll look to help The Boys in Gold overcome the odds in Concacaf Champions Cup at Tigres on Tuesday before resuming league play at home against D.C. United on Saturday.