Brian Schwake News: Keeps another clean sheet

Schwake made one save in Saturday's 5-0 win over Orlando City SC.

Schwake is off to a dream start as Nashville's new starting goalkeeper. He is unbeaten in his first 14 starts for Nashville and is a big reason why they are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Up next, he has a road test on Saturday, April 4, against a Chicago Fire unit that has yet to be shut out at home in 2026.