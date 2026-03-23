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Brian Schwake News: Keeps another clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Schwake made one save in Saturday's 5-0 win over Orlando City SC.

Schwake is off to a dream start as Nashville's new starting goalkeeper. He is unbeaten in his first 14 starts for Nashville and is a big reason why they are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Up next, he has a road test on Saturday, April 4, against a Chicago Fire unit that has yet to be shut out at home in 2026.

Brian Schwake
Nashville SC
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