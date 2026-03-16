Brian Schwake News: Posts another road clean sheet
Schwake made two saves in Saturday's 1-0 win at Columbus.
Schwake now has two shutouts in four matches this season, with both of them coming on the road. Nashville has a revamped backline that has allowed only two goals over the four match span. Up next is the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup clash at Miami on Wednesday before hosting Orlando at home on Saturday.
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