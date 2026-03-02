Brian Schwake News: Posts first MLS clean sheet in draw
Schwake made two saves in Saturday's 0-0 draw at FC Dallas.
Schwake did his part to help Nashville remain unbeaten through the first two games of 2026. The new starting goalkeeper kept the first clean sheet of his MLS career, and he'll look to carry that momentum into Saturday's home clash with a Minnesota United side that could feature the MLS debut of James Rodriguez.
