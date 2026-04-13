Brian Schwake News: Saves PK in 2-1 win
Schwake made two saves, including a PK save, in Saturday's 2-1 win at Charlotte FC.
Schwake stood tall to deny Charlotte from the spot to help Nashville collect a big road win. Nashville was heavily rotated ahead of Wednesday's Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal second leg. Schwake and the Boys in Gold will turn their attention to taking down Club America before traveling to face Atlanta United on Saturday.
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