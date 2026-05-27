Brian Schwake News: Saves three in 2-1 win
Schwake made three saves in Saturday's 2-1 win over New York City FC.
Schwake did his part to see Nashville collect another win and see them at the top of the Supporters Shield standings heading into the World Cup break. He has played every minute of every match and has quickly become one of the best goalkeepers in MLS. Nashville returns to action at home against Atlanta United on Friday, July 17.
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