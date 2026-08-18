Brian Schwake News: Stops PK, assists in win over Miami

Schwake made four saves, including a Lionel Messi penalty kick, and also assisted on a goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over Inter Miami.

Schwake once again stood tall to help Nashville SC win the battle between the two best clubs in Major League Soccer. He made several phenomenal stops to keep Messi off the scoresheet, including a momentum-shifting penalty-kick save in the first half. He also notched his first career assist when his punt bounced over the Inter Miami goalkeeper and into the path of an onrushing Hany Mukhtar. Up next is a road clash with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.