Brian Schwake News: Two saves in 1-0 loss

Schwake made two saves in Saturday's 1-0 loss at Chicago.

Schwake and Nashville SC were shellshocked when Chicago opened the scoring in the first minute of the match. The loss was the first for Schwake since he entered the starting lineup, and the goal was just the third conceded in six regular season appearances in 2026. Nashville has a quick turnaround with a Concacaf Champions Cup tilt at home with Club America on Tuesday before traveling to North Carolina for a test against Charlotte FC on Saturday.