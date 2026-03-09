Brian Schwake News: Two saves in 3-1 win

Schwake made two saves in Saturday's 3-1 win over Minnesota United.

There was nothing Schwake could do to keep Minnesota's lone tally out of the net, conceding for just the second time through the first three matches. Nashville's new No. 1 could feature in Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup match at home against Inter Miami before going on the road to face a Columbus Crew side that were shutout at home in their last outing.