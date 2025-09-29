White scored the opening goal of the fixture Saturday as Vancouver played to a frenetic 2-2 stalemate at Seattle. The attacker has made two appearances totaling 66 minutes in his quest to return from a thigh injury that caused him to miss two matches. White also scored in the three appearances (two starts) preceding his two match injury-related absence, bringing his streak to five goals in five appearances (three starts). Overall, White has scored 16 goals this season, matching his totals from 2025 and 2024.