Brian White Injury: Sidelined for midweek clash
White (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's game against Houston, Har Johal of The Daily Hive reports.
White has been dealing with hamstring tightness, and he won't be an option here, meaning he'll miss a second consecutive match. Not having White in the lineup is a huge blow for the Caps, as the striker has 10 goals and two assists in 17 league outings in 2026. His next chance to play will come against FC Dallas on Saturday.
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