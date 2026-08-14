Brian White Injury: Won't play Sunday

White (hamstring) won't play Sunday against Seattle, Har Johal of Daily Hive reports.

White has been dealing with hamstring tightness, and while he was spotted training on the side Friday, he won't be ready to feature over the weekend. In the meantime, Rayan Elloumi could see more minutes upfront for Vancouver, with Thomas Muller perhaps playing in a more advanced role as another possibility. White will aim to return for the Aug. 19 match against Houston, or the Aug. 22 game against FC Dallas, with both games being held at BC Place.