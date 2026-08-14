Brian White Injury: Won't play Sunday
White (hamstring) won't play Sunday against Seattle, Har Johal of Daily Hive reports.
White has been dealing with hamstring tightness, and while he was spotted training on the side Friday, he won't be ready to feature over the weekend. In the meantime, Rayan Elloumi could see more minutes upfront for Vancouver, with Thomas Muller perhaps playing in a more advanced role as another possibility. White will aim to return for the Aug. 19 match against Houston, or the Aug. 22 game against FC Dallas, with both games being held at BC Place.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brian White See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the SpecialistMarch 6, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25November 7, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW23October 31, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds Wild Card GW20October 21, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 483June 6, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brian White See More