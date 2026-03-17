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Brian White News: Bags another brace Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

White scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 6-0 victory against Minnesota United.

White scored his second consectuive brace Sunday as he scored a goal in the 13th minute assisted by Emmanuel Sabbi, then converted a penalty in the 54th minute to take the commanding 5-0 lead. He has now scored five goals across his last three matches, a major reason why Vancouver has jumped out to this red-hot start this season. White was subbed off in the 77th minute for Rayan Elloumi.

Brian White
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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