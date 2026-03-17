Brian White News: Bags another brace Sunday
White scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 6-0 victory against Minnesota United.
White scored his second consectuive brace Sunday as he scored a goal in the 13th minute assisted by Emmanuel Sabbi, then converted a penalty in the 54th minute to take the commanding 5-0 lead. He has now scored five goals across his last three matches, a major reason why Vancouver has jumped out to this red-hot start this season. White was subbed off in the 77th minute for Rayan Elloumi.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brian White See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the SpecialistMarch 6, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25November 7, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW23October 31, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds Wild Card GW20October 21, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 483June 6, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brian White See More