Brian White News: Bags another brace Sunday

White scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 6-0 victory against Minnesota United.

White scored his second consectuive brace Sunday as he scored a goal in the 13th minute assisted by Emmanuel Sabbi, then converted a penalty in the 54th minute to take the commanding 5-0 lead. He has now scored five goals across his last three matches, a major reason why Vancouver has jumped out to this red-hot start this season. White was subbed off in the 77th minute for Rayan Elloumi.