Brian White News: Brace in goals and assists
White scored two goals and assisted twice from five shots and three chances created in Saturday's 4-2 win against San Diego FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.
White returned from a four game scoring drought with a brilliant offensive night, recording his first assists of the season with two while adding his fourth brace of the campaign, bringing his tally to 10 goals from 53 shots across 14 games.
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