Brian White News: Four goals in 5-1 win

White scored four of Vancouver's five goals as they stormed to victory over Austin. This performance made it five goals in his last two games and six across the season, all of which have come at home. In this game, he attempted a huge 10 shots and got five on target. In the six games before this one, he had only attempted 14 shots.