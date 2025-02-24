Brian White News: Held off scoresheet

White generated five shots (two on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 4-1 win versus Portland Timbers.

White was shockingly one of the few parts of the Vancouver attack to be held off the scoresheet during Sunday's win. The striker was desperate to get his goal contribution, piling on the shots and creating three chances. He will surely be back in the goals sooner rather than later, especially with the Vancouver attack looking so good to open the season.