Brian White News: Nets in win

White scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Los Angeles Galaxy. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 89th minute.

White scored during Sunday's win over the reigning champions, producing another excellent showing. The striker has looked at his best to open 2025, and is causing danger every time he gets on the ball. White will hope to keep this good form going as Vancouver look to continue their hot start.