Brian White headshot

Brian White News: Quiet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

White registered two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory over FC Dallas.

White had a day to forget Saturday, as he took a pair of shots but couldn't find the way through. The striker remains the focal point of a potent Vancouver attack, but that does little to make Saturday's quiet better. White will get plenty more chances moving forward, and likely will start finishing at a stronger rate.

Brian White
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
