Brian White headshot

Brian White News: Records brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

White scored two goals to go with six shots (four on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 win against Colorado Rapids.

White netted two goals for his third brace of the season. Things bring him to eight goals in nine matches played, averaging just under a goal a match, recording 39 shots (22 on target) for an average of about 4.3 shots a contest.

Brian White
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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