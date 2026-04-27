Brian White News: Records brace
White scored two goals to go with six shots (four on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 win against Colorado Rapids.
White netted two goals for his third brace of the season. Things bring him to eight goals in nine matches played, averaging just under a goal a match, recording 39 shots (22 on target) for an average of about 4.3 shots a contest.
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