Brian White headshot

Brian White News: Scores against Rapids

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

White scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Colorado Rapids.

White netted on his only shot on goal during Saturday's win, while also creating a chance during the win. The striker did well and was moving well in the new look offense. White is a top attacking option and the Vancouver attack is looking even better with some new additions.

Brian White
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
