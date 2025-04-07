Brian White News: Scores against Rapids
White scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Colorado Rapids.
White netted on his only shot on goal during Saturday's win, while also creating a chance during the win. The striker did well and was moving well in the new look offense. White is a top attacking option and the Vancouver attack is looking even better with some new additions.
