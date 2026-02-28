Brian White headshot

Brian White News: Scores in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

White scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Toronto FC.

White added what is usually deemed as the back-breaking goal in soccer, putting Vancouver up 3-0. The forward can build on this performance against a Portland Timbers squad which struggles to defend. Portland has already given up four goals this season and conceded 48 goals in 34 games a year ago.

Brian White
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brian White See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brian White See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
359 days ago
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25
Author Image
Deke Mathews
November 7, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW23
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW23
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 31, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds Wild Card GW20
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds Wild Card GW20
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 21, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 483
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 483
Author Image
Deke Mathews
June 6, 2024