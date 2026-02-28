Brian White News: Scores in win
White scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Toronto FC.
White added what is usually deemed as the back-breaking goal in soccer, putting Vancouver up 3-0. The forward can build on this performance against a Portland Timbers squad which struggles to defend. Portland has already given up four goals this season and conceded 48 goals in 34 games a year ago.
