Brian White News: Scores Saturday
White scored one goal to go with 12 shots (seven on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over New York City FC.
White found himself on the scoreboard for his sixth goal of the season. This was his first goal since Mar 15, opening the campaign with five goals through four contests, keeping his consistent form in league play.
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