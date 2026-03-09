Brian White headshot

Brian White News: Scores twice vs. Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

White scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus Portland Timbers.

White broke the deadlock midway through the first half with an absolute poacher's finish from close range, and he doubled his tally in the second half to score Vancouver's fourth goal. If he stays healthy, White could be one of the top forwards in the league, as he's an integral part of one of the best attacks and has the potential to easily record 15 to 20 goals. White has three goals in three starts to open the 2026 season.

Brian White
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
