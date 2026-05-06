Brian White News: Takes five shots in draw
White recorded five shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.
White led Vancouver in shots as usual, but could not find the back of the net. The forward scored eight times in 10 starts so far. He's on the way to top his mark from 2025, when he logged 18 goals in 24 appearances (21 starts).
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