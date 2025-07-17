Brian White News: Two goal contributions vs Houston

White scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 win against Houston Dynamo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.

White recorded his 11th goal of the season in the 55th minute after first missing a penalty and then scoring from the rebound. He also assisted Sebastian Berhalter's goal in the first half, marking his first assist of the season. White now has 11 goals and one assist in 14 appearances and remains one of the league's top offensive threats. He is only eight goal contributions away from his career high of 20 in 2023, having played 20 fewer games, which keeps alive the possibility that he could have his best season ever this campaign.