Brice Samba News: Backup role for France

Samba has been named in France's World Cup squad as Mike Maignan's primary backup and is expected to feature in at least one group stage fixture.

Samba ends what has been a standout individual campaign with Rennes, recording 87 saves and 10 clean sheets across 32 Ligue 1 appearances in a season that firmly established him as one of the best goalkeepers in the division. The goalie heads into the World Cup highly motivated to make the most of any opportunity that comes his way after a season that has shown he is more than capable of performing at the highest level, and his presence gives France excellent depth and quality in the goalkeeping department. Samba will be a trusted presence in the squad and a ready-made option should Mike Maignan face any fitness concerns during the tournament.