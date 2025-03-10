Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brice Samba headshot

Brice Samba News: Concedes four goals in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Samba made five saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-1 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 34th minute.

Samba had a difficult outing against Paris conceding four goals even though he managed to make five saves. This was his third straight game with five saves. He will look for a clean sheet on Saturday against Lens his former club.

Brice Samba
Rennes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now