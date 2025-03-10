Brice Samba News: Concedes four goals in defeat
Samba made five saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-1 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 34th minute.
Samba had a difficult outing against Paris conceding four goals even though he managed to make five saves. This was his third straight game with five saves. He will look for a clean sheet on Saturday against Lens his former club.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now