Brice Samba News: Concedes four in Saturday's loss

Samba recorded four saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-1 defeat versus Lyon.

Samba had a rough outing Saturday as he conceded four goals for the second time this season. He conceded three of those goals in the first half. He also made four saves for the 10th time this season. He faces a significantly more favorable matchup Saturday at Toulouse, a side which has scored 38 goals through 31 league matches this season.