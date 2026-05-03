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Brice Samba News: Concedes four to Lyon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Samba allowed four goals while making five saves during Sunday's 4-2 loss to Lyon.

Samba allowed two goals in each half as Rennes dropped all three points Sunday. The keeper has allowed five goals while combining for 11 saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three starts. Rennes take on Paris FC next weekend.

Brice Samba
Rennes
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