Brice Samba News: Concedes four to Lyon
Samba allowed four goals while making five saves during Sunday's 4-2 loss to Lyon.
Samba allowed two goals in each half as Rennes dropped all three points Sunday. The keeper has allowed five goals while combining for 11 saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three starts. Rennes take on Paris FC next weekend.
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