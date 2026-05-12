Brice Samba News: Concedes goal against Paris FC

Samba (suspension) had no saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over Paris FC.

Samba had a disappointing outing, facing just one shot on target and failing to stop it despite the effort being directed close to him. The Rennes goalkeeper has endured an inconsistent season overall, recording 10 clean sheets in 32 matches but also conceding 44 goals. His 66.4 percent save rate sits around the middle of the league, though he has remained busy throughout the campaign with 134 shots faced. Samba's next fixture will come against Marseille, who sit one place below Rennes in sixth and have scored 60 goals this season, making it a difficult matchup.