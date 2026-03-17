Brice Samba News: Concedes two goals in defeat
Samba recorded one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Lille.
Samba made one save and conceded two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Lille, ending his run of three straight matches without conceding. The goalkeeper is still enjoying a solid campaign, recording 70 saves, conceding 34 goals and keeping eight clean sheets in 25 Ligue 1 appearances this season. He will look to bounce back with the visit of bottom-placed Metz on Sunday.
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