Brice Samba News: Keeps clean sheet in draw
Samba had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Metz.
Samba logged his ninth clean sheet in the season during the home draw. The goalkeeper made no more than two saves for the 15th time in 26 starts. He will now visit Brest on Saturday.
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