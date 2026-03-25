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Brice Samba News: Keeps clean sheet in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Samba had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Metz.

Samba logged his ninth clean sheet in the season during the home draw. The goalkeeper made no more than two saves for the 15th time in 26 starts. He will now visit Brest on Saturday.

Brice Samba
Rennes
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